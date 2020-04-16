Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: US Past Worst of Covid-19 Crisis, Says Trump Even as 2,600 Die in 24 Hrs; Global Infections Cross 2 Million-mark

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: President Donald Trump has said the United States is past the worst of the coronavirus pandemic and that he will announce guidelines for reopening the economy on Thursday, even as nearly 2,600 people died of the disease in 24 hours.
"It is clear that our aggressive strategy is working," he told a news conference. "The battle continues but the data suggests that nationwide we have passed the peak on new cases."
Apr 16, 2020 8:29 am (IST)
19 More Cases in Agra | ANI reports that 19 more coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Agra. The total number of positive cases in the district rises to 167, said Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh.
Apr 16, 2020 8:19 am (IST)
South Reports 22 More Cases | South Korea has confirmed 22 more cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, raising the country's total tally to 10,613 with 229 deaths.
Apr 16, 2020 8:12 am (IST)
13th Coronavirus Death in Rajasthan | Another person has died in Rajasthan due to coronavirus -- taking the tally to 13 -- a 70-year-old woman in Kota, who had conditions of co-morbidity. The number of cases in the state has risen to 1,076.
Apr 16, 2020 8:08 am (IST)
Police Hinders Travel, Person Carries Ailing Father on Back Amid Lockdown | An ANI report states that a person carried his 65-year-old ailing father in Punalur and walked close to one-kilometre after the autorickshaw he brought to take his father back from the hospital was allegedly stopped by Police, due to the lockdown.
#WATCH Kerala: A person carried his 65-year-old ailing father in Punalur & walked close to one-kilometre after the autorickshaw he brought to take his father back from the hospital was allegedly stopped by Police, due to #CoronavirusLockdown guidelines. (15.4) pic.twitter.com/I03claE1XO
Life in a Pandemic | Dr Greg Gulbransen takes part in a telemedicine call with a patient while maintaining visits with both his regular patients and those confirmed to have the coronavirus disease at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, US. (Reuters/Lucas Jackson)
Apr 16, 2020 7:50 am (IST)
IMF Lauds India's Lockdown | The International Monetary Fund Wednesday said that it supports India's proactive decision of a imposing a nationwide lockdown in its fight against coronavirus. A day earlier, the IMF in its World Economic Outlook had forecast India's growth rate to be 1.9 per cent in 2020.
Apr 16, 2020 7:47 am (IST)
US Records Nearly 2,600 Deaths in 24 Hours | The United States on Wednesday recorded nearly 2,600 additional deaths from the new coronavirus in 24 hours, a new record and the heaviest daily toll of any country, Johns Hopkins University said.
Apr 16, 2020 7:46 am (IST)
'Thank You Coronavirus Helpers': Google Doodle | Last week, Google released a simple and moving ad thanking healthcare workers around the world for combating COVID-19. The company is now continuing that praise by saying thank you to all coronavirus helpers with a series of Google Doodles over the next two weeks. Today, google doodle has thanked food service workers.
Apr 16, 2020 7:41 am (IST)
Maharashtra Government Allows E-commerce, Agriculture | The Maharashtra government has allowed e-commerce and agricultural activities. Government has issued orders allowing APMCs and vegetable markets, provided social distancing is maintained. Transport of all goods and services (essential and non essential) allowed. But borders to remain sealed.
Apr 16, 2020 7:39 am (IST)
Coronavirus Vaccine Essential: UN | A coronavirus vaccine may be the only thing that can bring back "normalcy," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday, hoping for just that before the end of the year. "A safe and effective vaccine may be the only tool that can return the world to a sense of 'normalcy,' saving millions of lives and countless trillions of dollars," he added.
As the world fights #COVID19, we are also fighting an epidemic of harmful falsehoods & lies.
I'm announcing a new @UN Communications Response initiative to spread facts & science, countering the scourge of misinformation - a poison putting more lives at risk. pic.twitter.com/3S8KZDjbcb
Congress MLA in Maharashtra Says Other States Unwilling to Take Back Migrants | Now, Congress MLA Naseem Khan has claimed that the Maharashtra government is ready to send back migrant labourers, but the CMs of other states are not willing to take them. He appeals to the PM to help find a mutual solution to the problem as migrant labourers want to go back to their homes.
Apr 16, 2020 7:28 am (IST)
Maharashtra Government Initiates Action TV Channel | The Maharashtra government has initiated action a TV Channel for showing "false news about Cabinet Minister Jitendra Awhad and his daughter being Covid-19 positive."
ज्या चैनलने १५ एप्रिल ला सकाळ पासून @Awhadspeaks यांच्या मुलीबद्दल धादांत खोटी व चुकीची बातमी चालवली गेली ज्यात ती स्पेन हून येताना कोरोना +ve असल्याचा खोटा दावा केला गेला. विशेष म्हणजे कोणत्याही कोरोना रूग्णचे नाव जाहीर न करण्याच्या आचारसंहितेची पायमल्ली केली.
Displaced Syrian Kids Taught By Puppets on Covid-19 | Volunteers visited the camp for displaced Syrians in the northwestern town of Maarat Masrin, aiming to teach children how coronavirus spread and how to prevent infection. Activities included a puppet show and painting on tents, with the emphasis on social distancing rules and the correct way for the children to wash their hands. The children were given soap, sanitizer and towels. (Image: Reuters)
Apr 16, 2020 7:16 am (IST)
Spain to Start More Testing as Daily Deaths Decline | Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday promised more coronavirus testing to try to build on a decline in daily COVID-19 deaths. Spain's daily number of deaths from the coronavirus fell to 523 on Wednesday from 567 the day before, the health ministry said -- well below a peak of 950 reached on April 2.
WHO Regrets Trump's Funding Halt | WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday he regrets U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pull funding for the agency, but that now is the time for the world to unite in its fight against the new coronavirus.
The @WHO director-general @DrTedros has responded to Donald Trump halting US funding for the body.
"This is a time for all of us to be united in our common struggle against a common threat."
Here are the World Updates/News on Coronavirus | The novel coronavirus pandemic has now infected over 2 million people across the globe. About 1.3 lakh casualties have also been reported due to Covid-19, according to the John Hopkins University tracker/worldometer.
A man is wheeled on a stretcher at Maimonides Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., April 14, 2020. Picture taken April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Trump added that "these encouraging developments have put us in a very strong position to finalize guidelines for states on reopening the country." He said he would discuss this in a news conference on Thursday, "announcing guidelines."
Facing a tough re-election in November, the Republican president has been bullish on reopening the world's largest economy as soon as possible.
On Monday, he threatened to invoke his "total" power to force state governors to follow his directives on reopening, prompting an outcry.
He back-pedaled on the comment the following day, saying he was not going to put "any pressure" on governors to reopen.
"We'll be opening up states, some states much sooner than others," Trump said during his Wednesday briefing. "We think some of the states can open up before the deadline of May 1." "We'll be the comeback kids, all of us."
Anthony Fauci, the veteran US pandemic expert, said in a televised interview Sunday that parts of the country could begin easing restrictions in May, but cautioned that reopening would not work like a "light switch."
The US has been battered by the coronavirus, with nearly 633,000 confirmed cases, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University, by far the highest number in the world.
The virus has claimed almost 28,000 lives throughout the country -- also the world's highest.