Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India Records 873 Cases; Case Against Infected Bhopal Journalist Who Attended Kamal Nath Presser

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India saw a surge in coronavirus cases as the number jumped to 873 today, including 19 deaths. The rise came even as the country is in the midst of a 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the infection.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump signed into law the $2 trillion rescue plan to salvage a US economy crippled by the novel coronavirus, on a day the nation recorded more than 100,000 confirmed cases of virus infections.
Mar 28, 2020 10:11 am (IST)
Niramala Sitharaman Holds Discussion on Covid-19 | Finance minister held discussions with various chambers regarding industry’s inputs and impacts on the Indian economy during coronavirus lockdown.
Case Registered Against Coronavirus Positive MP Journalist for Negligence | A case was registered against a Bhopal-based coronavirus positive journalist for participating in a press conference ion March 20 of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and put the lives of others at risk. Officials had said those who came in contact with the journalist should remain in home isolation for 14 days, and approach the coronavirus control room if they develop symptoms.
Mar 28, 2020 9:54 am (IST)
Hyderabad Administration Issues Regional Warnings | Hyderabad administration announced that certain areas in the city: Chanda Nagar, Gachibowli, Kokapet, Kottapet and Turkayanjil are marked as red zones due to high risk of coronavirus community infections. Officials have said advised residents of these regions to not come out even for groceries and other essential services. The government will give ration and other medicines at their doorstep and are required to call 100 (police) for any assistance.
Thousands of patients from different parts of the country are now stuck outside Safdarjung Hospital due to lockdown and say that ambulance drivers are asking for large amount of money to take them back to their hometowns.
Mar 28, 2020 9:36 am (IST)
Rahul Gandhi Appeals Citizens to Help Migrants and Poor People During Lockdown Period | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has appealed Congress leaders, workers and all citizens to help migrants and poor people facing difficulties during the nationwide lockdown period.
आज हमारे सैकड़ों भाई-बहनों को भूखे-प्यासे परिवार सहित अपने गाँवों की ओर पैदल जाना पड़ रहा है।इस कठिन रास्ते पर आप में से जो भी उन्हें खाना-पानी-आसरा-सहारा दे सके,कृपा करके दे! कॉंग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं-नेताओं से मदद की ख़ास अपील करता हूँ।
First Flight Delivers 1.4 Tonnes of ICMR Kits to States: Hardeep Puri | "The first flight on Friday morning has already delivered 1.4 tonnes of ICMR kits from Delhi to Aizwal, Kolkata and Hyderabad while another such movement of ICMR kits is in progress from Mumbai to Pune, Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram, tweeted Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
Passes, ID Cards of People Being Checked at Delhi-Gurugram Border | Passes and identity cards of people being checked at Delhi-Gurugram border as they commute to their work or to provide/avail essential services, amid coronavirus lockdown.
Samples for Covid-19 Testing Transported to Pune by Naval Aircraft | A Dornier aircraft of Indian Navy, carrying 60 samples for Covid-19 testing took off from INS Hansa to Pune on March 27. The samples were carried by a technician from Goa State Health department. The Goan medical team had earlier been airlifted to Pune on March 25 for Covid Test Facility setup training at NIV Pune and was brought back by another Naval Dornier aircraft on March 26.
Mar 28, 2020 8:55 am (IST)
Brazil's Bolsonaro Questions Coronavirus Deaths, Says 'Sorry, Some Will Die' | Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday cast doubt on Sao Paulo's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak and accused the state governor of manipulating the numbers for political ends, without giving evidence for his claims. Following the advice of public health experts, the vast majority of the country's 26 governors have banned non-essential commercial activities and public services to contain the outbreak in their states. "I'm sorry, some people will die, they will die, that's life," Bolsonaro said in a television interview on Friday night. "You can't stop a car factory because of traffic deaths."
Mar 28, 2020 8:49 am (IST)
China Reports Three Deaths, 54 New Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus | China has reported 54 new imported coronavirus cases, taking their tally in the last few days to 649, while the death toll in the country has risen to 3,295 with three more fatalities confirmed on Friday, China's National Health Commission said on Saturday. While no new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 were reported on Friday, the number of coronavirus infections in people returning from abroad has gone up to 649 with 54 new cases reported, it said. A total of three deaths and 29 new suspected cases were reported in the Chinese mainland on Friday.
Mar 28, 2020 8:41 am (IST)
PM Modi Speaks to Sister Chhaya from Pune Hospital Over Phone, Praises Her for Efforts Towards Curing Covid-19 Patients | Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to sister Chhaya from Pune's Naidu Hospital and praised her for efforts towards curing coronavirus patients admitted.
Mar 28, 2020 8:34 am (IST)
Six New Cases of Coronavirus Reported in Maharashtra, Tally Rises to 159 in State | Six new cases of novel coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra, taking a total tally 159 in the state. Five new cases have been reported in Mumbai, while sixth from Nagpur.
Mar 28, 2020 8:29 am (IST)
Indian Navy Aircraft Collects Face Masks from Delhi for Goa Health Workers | A shipment of 60,000 face masks ordered by Indian Medical Association, Goa to offset the shortfall in Goa was stuck at Delhi as trucks could not proceed further in the current situation of lockdown. A request for facilitating transportation of the masks to Goa was made by the President, Indian Medical Association to the Indian Navy at Goa. Accordingly, an Ilyushin 38SD (IL-38), a Long Range Maritime Reconnaisence Aircraft of the Indian Navy, was promptly readied to depart INS Hansa for Palam Airport, New Delhi on Mar 27. The collection of the items at Delhi was coordinated by Air Force Station Palam and the aircraft returned to Goa with the masks on the same day.
Mar 28, 2020 8:21 am (IST)
Ramayana, Mahabharat to be Re-telecasted Today on Public Demand Amid Nationwide Lockdown | Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana will be re-telecast on television from today following public demand during nationwide lockdown, Prakash Javdekar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting said. Two episodes of the iconic mythological serial of the 80s will be broadcast - one in the morning from 9am to 10am and another in evening from 9pm to 10pm. Meanwhile, BR Chopra's Mahabharat will also be re-telecasted from today at 12 noon and 7 pm. The popular demand for both mythological serials to return on TV began after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown in the country for 21 days, starting from March 24.
US Ready to Supply Ventilators to Countries in Need: Trump | The United States is ready to supply a large number of ventilators needed by its friends and allies in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump said on Friday. Having ramped up the production of ventilators and other medical equipment required inside the US to treat the large number of people infected with the novel coronavirus, Trump said his administration will be distributing those throughout the world to other countries.
Mar 28, 2020 8:05 am (IST)
PM Modi Calls on CMs to Take Stock of Coronavirus Situation in Their States | Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on the Chief Ministers to take stock of situation arised due to coronavirus in their respective states. The Prime Minister spoke to Chief Ministers of Kerala, Telangana, Rajasthan and Karnataka.
Mar 28, 2020 8:01 am (IST)
Woman Arrested in Kolkata for Posting Fake Social Media Post About Doctor Being Covid-19 Infected | Kolkata Police has arrested a woman in connection with the posting of a fake social media post about a Beliaghata doctor being infected with coronavirus, reports ANI.
Mar 28, 2020 7:47 am (IST)
Local Transmission of Virus Found in Covid-19 Positive Cases in Bihar | Six out of the nine total Covid-19 confirmed cases in Bihar have no travel history, says Bihar Health Department.
Mar 28, 2020 7:37 am (IST)
As Coronavirus Cases in US Cross 100,000, Trump Takes Steps to Combat Pandemic | President Donald Trump yesterday took a series of actions to ensure availability of medical resources and equipment to fight the global pandemic, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the US surpassed 100,000, with more than 1,500 dead. Trump has roped in Army Corps of Engineers to build hospitals all over the country, activated the ready reserve components of the Armed Forces and invoked the Defense Production Act to compel General Motors to accept, perform and prioritize federal contracts for ventilators.
Mar 28, 2020 7:29 am (IST)
Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 834 | A total cases of positive coronavirus in India have reached to 834. There are 748 active cases in the country and 19 deaths have been reported.
Mar 28, 2020 7:21 am (IST)
Coronavirus Cases Top Half a Million: WHO | Coronavirus has infected more than half a million people and killed 20,000, the head of the World Health Organization said yesterday as he appealed again for protective gear for medical staff working to save lives. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, told a Geneva news conference that countries must refrain from using medicines that have not been demonstrated to be effective against Covid-19.
Mar 28, 2020 7:17 am (IST)
US Companies, Labs Rush to Produce Blood Test for Coronavirus Immunity | As the United States works overtime to screen thousands for the novel coronavirus, a new blood test offers the chance to find out who may have immunity - a potential game changer in the battle to contain infections and get the economy back on track.
US Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Cross 100,000: Tracker | The United States now has more than 100,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University showed Friday. There have been 100,717 cases including 1,544 deaths as of 6:00 pm Eastern time (3:30 am IST). The biggest cluster by far is in New York, home to almost half the cases, overwhelming the hospital system. The United States has around 15,000 more confirmed cases than the second country on the list, Italy, and 20,000 more than China, where the disease was first identified but has since peaked.
Image for representation.
Hours earlier, the House of Representatives passed the package, with lawmakers uniting to greenlight the mega-plan as the world-topping number of US COVID-19 infections surged past 104,000, including 1,693 deaths.
Trump's signature brings an end to the dramatic, weeklong legislative saga on Capitol Hill, and triggers the distribution of millions of relief checks of up to $3,400 for an average American family of four.
"I want to thank Democrats and Republicans for coming together and putting America first," Trump said.
"This will deliver urgently needed relief to our nation's families, workers and businesses. That's what this is all about."
The president also took the long-called-for step of invoking the Defense Production Act to compel auto giant General Motors to quickly honor its commitment to making ventilators, machines crucial to keeping critically ill coronavirus patients alive but which are in short supply in hospitals.
"GM was wasting time," the president alleged.
The need is acute in New York state, the US hotbed of the epidemic where 44,635 infections have been confirmed.
The death toll there increased Friday to 519 -- up from 385 the previous day -- but Governor Andrew Cuomo expressed optimism that the increase in the hospitalization rate has slowed.
Cuomo announced the creation of temporary hospitals in large facilities in each borough of New York City -- including at a horse racing track in Queens -- in the model of an already-constructed space in Manhattan's Javits Center.
In India, the cases soared to 834 with the death toll at 19.