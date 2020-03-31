Take the pledge to vote

Coronavirus Pandemic: Mumbai Mayor Asks People Not to Spray Disinfectants on Their Own

Mayor Kishori Pednekar said only civic officials should spray sodium hypoclorite using the standard operating procedure.

News18

March 31, 2020, 10:33 PM IST
Coronavirus Pandemic: Mumbai Mayor Asks People Not to Spray Disinfectants on Their Own
Firefighters disinfect the exteriors of a government-run hospital to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Prashant Waydande

Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday said people should not spray the sodium hypoclorite solution, a disinfectant, on their own as it could be hazardous. Only civic officials should spray sodium hypoclorite using the standard operating procedure, she said.

Pednekar conducted a meeting of all the corporators through video conference from the headquarters of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the meeting, fire brigade officials said that disinfectants are being sprayed at hospitals, toilets and other public places besides housing societies and colonies where coronavirus cases were found.

There were instances where people sprayed disinfectants without knowing the correct composition and quantity of the solution and the method of spraying, which could prove to be hazardous, he said.

Pednekar said only civic officials would spray disinfectants and people should not do it on their own.

