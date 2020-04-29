Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Coronavirus Patient Alleges Being 'Kept Next to Bodies' at Delhi hospital, Charge Refuted

A video has surfaced on social media in which a coronavirus patient has alleged that he was kept on a bed "next to dead bodies" at a hospital here, a charge refuted by authorities at the facility.

PTI

Updated:April 29, 2020, 7:49 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Coronavirus Patient Alleges Being 'Kept Next to Bodies' at Delhi hospital, Charge Refuted
Representative image REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui - RC2B4G9LIR7S

New Delhi: A video has surfaced on social media in which a coronavirus patient has alleged that he was kept on a bed "next to dead bodies" at a hospital here, a charge refuted by authorities at the facility.

The video circulating on WhatsApp and other networking platforms shows a man, wearing a mask, who apparently shot the video inside the ward of LNJP Hospital where he is admitted.

In the video, he alleges that he was kept on a bed in a ward that had "dead bodies next to his bed" and that he was not getting good on time.

LNJP authorities refuted the allegations, saying, this patient "required psychotherapy and counselling that was arranged for him. He is currently being attended to by specialists in the field".

There was no problem of food or water in that particular ward or any other ward of the hospital, a senior official of the hospital said.

"The issue of him being in the midst of dead bodies also appears to be incorrect as there has been no death reported from ward 27 on that day or the day prior to that," the official said.

The LNJP is a dedicated COVID-19 facility in Delhi, run by the city government.

No coronavirus death has been reported in Delhi in the last three days. In response to reports that nurses at the neighbouring GB Pant Hospital were not getting adequate facilities, and health kit was not being provided to a staff who came in contact with a COVID-19 patient, authorities said, the issue of the nursing staff of GB Pant Hospital has been resolved.

"Immediate contacts of the COVID-positive patient have been provided suitable accommodation at GB Pant Hospital's nursing home and upgraded food facility has also been arranged for them," the official said."

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,010

    +878*  

  • Total Confirmed

    29,974

    +1,594*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,027

    +665*  

  • Total DEATHS

    937

    +51*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 28 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres