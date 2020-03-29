Coronavirus Patient Among 11 Booked by Thane Police for Flouting Orders

Thane: Eleven people, including a COVID-19 patient and two newly married couples, have been booked here in Maharashtra for allegedly flouting quarantine norms and holding marriage functions despite prohibitory orders in view of the coronavirus crisis, police said on Sunday.

In the first case, a person, who arrived in Dombivali township on Thane from Turkey on March 15, allegedly violated the home quarantine guidelines and attended the 'haldi' function (a pre-wedding custom) of his cousin brother, police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

The person later tested positive for coronavirus, Dombivali police station's inspector S P Aher said.

An FIR has been registered against him under IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269, 270 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule) and provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, he said.

In the second, five persons, including a groom, his parents and the owner of a ground, have been booked under IPC Section 188 for organising the 'haldi' ceremony here on March 18, in violation of the prohibitory orders imposed by the district collector, the police said.

In another case, police have booked five people, including two newly married couples, under IPC Section 188 for organising wedding functions in the city on March 19, violating the prohibitory orders, a police official said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube