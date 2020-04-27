Coronavirus Patient Commits Suicide in Karnataka
A 50-year old coronavirus patient allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of a hospital building here on Monday, police said.
Representative image.
Bengaluru: A 50-year old coronavirus patient allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of a hospital building here on Monday, police said.
The patient jumped from the trauma ward of the Victoria Hospital, a senior police official said. According to hospital sources, the man, who was admitted with acute respiratory problem on Friday, was also suffering from kidney problems.
This morning, he jumped off the fifth floor of the building, they said. Further investigations are on, police said.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- As Beautiful as The Moon? This is The First Time we Get to See The Lunar Surface in Such Detail
- Donald Trump Has Decided He Wins the Most Hard Working President Award
- Locked Down Italians Sing 'Bella Ciao' at Windows to Celebrate 75th Liberation Anniversary
- Kerala Tea Shop Owner Sells Goats to Contribute to CM Covid Relief Fund
- iPhone vs OnePlus: Which Would You Buy? Data Shows Apple Gaining on Rivals in India