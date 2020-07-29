Coronavirus Patient in Madhya Pradesh Dies by Suicide at Facility: Police

A 40-year-old man, who had tested coronavirus positive, allegedly committed suicide at a COVID-19 facility in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, police said on Wednesday.

The man allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan of the COVID care centre located on Mahoba Road here late on Tuesday night, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Sharma told PTI on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Sameer Khan, was admitted to the facility after testing positive for the infection two days back, he added. Police are trying to ascertain the exact motive behind his extreme step, Sharma said.

Meanwhile, his uncle, Karim Khan, said that Sameer apparently took the extreme step out of panic and nervousness. He had tested COVID-19 positive on July 27, following which he was admitted to the COVID care centre, he added.

Before the incident, Sameer talked to the family members and told them that he was not able to consume food due to throat infection, his uncle said.

