INDIA

1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Patient Kills Self at Mumbai Hospital

Representative image.

The patient was found to have hanged himself with his pyjamas from a steel rod on the ninth-floor terrace of the hospital.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 8:05 PM IST
A 60-year-old man who had tested positive for coronavirus committed suicide at a hospital in suburban Andheri on Saturday, police said.


The patient was found to have hanged himself with his pyjamas from a steel rod on the ninth-floor terrace of the hospital on Saturday afternoon, a police official said.

He might have been suffering from anxiety or depression after being diagnosed with coronavirus, leading to the suicide, the official said. A case of accidental death was registered at MIDC police station and further probe was on, he added.

