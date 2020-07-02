Coronavirus Patients and Citizens Above 65 Eligible for Postal Ballot, Says EC Ahead of Bihar Polls

The Centre on Thursday issued a notification to extend the facility of postal ballot for electors above the age of 65 years and coronavirus patients ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections later this year.

The Bihar State Election Commission on Wednesday said coronavirus patients and those above the age of 65 will be allowed to vote from home or use postal ballot in the elections.

Keeping the coronavirus pandemic in mind, the state EC directed that only 1,000 voters be allowed at each polling booth and the number of booths be increased.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification for the Conduct of Elections (Amendment) Rules 2020, which extended the postal ballot facility for electors above the age of 65 and coronavirus patients under home/institutional quarantine, said the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The Bihar assembly elections are due in October-November.