Coronavirus Patients are Stable & Showing Signs of Recovery, Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

He also called up the health ministers of Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh as well as the Lieutenant Governors of Ladakh, and Jammu & Kashmir to ascertain the status of the COVID-19 affected patients kept in isolation centres in hospitals.

PTI

Updated:March 10, 2020, 9:35 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan spoke to a few coronavirus patients admitted at Medanta and Safdarjung hospitals through video calls on Tuesday and said all the people infected by the disease were stable and showing signs of recovery.

Vardhan also called up the health ministers of Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh as well as the Lieutenant Governors of Ladakh, and Jammu & Kashmir to ascertain the status of the COVID-19 affected patients kept in isolation centres in hospitals, the health ministry said.

A total of 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country till now, the ministry said, adding a few more cases were being re-tested for confirmation. Reports from states put the figure at 59.

While monitoring the COVID-19 situation from his office in the Health Ministry, Vardhan spoke to a few patients through video calls to enquire about their health and their satisfaction with the treatment being given at the isolation wards.

"While speaking to the patients, he conveyed that though he wanted to visit them personally, he was dissuaded by the hospital authorities from the visit as they felt that such a visit may hinder regular treatment arrangements for the patients," the statement said.

The patients, the ministry said, expressed their satisfaction with the treatment being given to them. They also appreciated the role of the government for the timely assistance offered to them and about regular review of their status thrice a day. Vardhan also extended Holi greetings to them on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and himself.

Vardhan spoke to the health ministers and the Lieutenant Governors to get feedback about the condition of the patients and problems being faced, if any, by the states and Union Territories in availability of required supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE), masks, etc., and capacity building of health workers, the statement stated.

The health ministers and LGs while giving details of the treatment status stated that the patients are recovering well and are stable. The patients have not at all faced problems during their treatment in hospitals or their stay in quarantine centres.

Vardhan lauded the efforts being made by the states and stated that with consistent and coordinated efforts of central government and states/UTs, valuable lives of not only Indians but also foreign nationals visiting India, have been taken care off. He also urged them to spread awareness about COVID-19 amongst the general public and persuade them to avoid crowded gatherings as well as follow basic principles of personal hygiene and prevention measures.

