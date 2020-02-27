Coronavirus: People Evacuated From Diamond Princess Cruise in Japan Quarantined in Manesar, Here’s What Will Follow

An Air India flight on Thursday brought back as many as 119 individuals –114 Indian and five foreign nationals – to New Delhi from Tokyo. All of these individuals will be quarantined at the Indian Army facility at Manesar for a period of 14 days. These passengers were on-board the Diamond Princess Cruise ship, which docked off at Yokohama in Japan.

The five foreign nationals in the AI flight include 2 Sri Lankans, 1 Nepalese, 1 South African and 1 Peruvian. The details of foreign nationals are:

• Ambika Basnet , Nepal

• Gration Leslie Jayalath – Sri lanka

• RPEN Pathirana – Sri lanka

• Jessica Liberated Ghuzman Chuco – Peru

• Omri Mckreieling – South Africa

A team of doctors and staff members will monitor all the evacuees for a period of two weeks to check on the signs of possible Coronavirus infection. The infected ones will later be shifted to the isolation ward at Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment (BHDC), while the uninfected individuals will be sent back home.

The National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) will test the samples at the Department of Virology, AIIMS. The infected individuals will be free to leave after their clinical recovery and two consecutive negative tests for n-COV.

It is to be noted that the ship was earlier quarantined by Government of Japan for 14 days after an on-board passenger was tested positive for COVID-19. The quarantine period was extended on February 19.

More than 82,000 people in 47 countries have been infected with the Coronavirus so far. Nearly 3,000 people have died with the maximum number of deaths in Chinese province, Hubei. The virus outbreak has reached to all the continents, except Antarctica.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.