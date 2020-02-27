Take the pledge to vote

Coronavirus: Pilgrims from Kerala Deplaned by Airlines as Saudi Bans Foreigners' Visit to Mecca, Madina

Saudi Arabia halted travel to the holiest sites in Islam over fears about a viral epidemic just months ahead of the annual hajj pilgrimage, a move that came as the Mideast has over 240 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.

PTI

Updated:February 27, 2020, 11:08 PM IST
Coronavirus: Pilgrims from Kerala Deplaned by Airlines as Saudi Bans Foreigners' Visit to Mecca, Madina
Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (Image: Reuters/File)

Kozhikode: Nearly 200 Umrah pilgrims from Kerala were deboarded from their flights to Saudi Arabia from Calicut international Airport here on Thursday after the gulf nation enforced a temporary ban on foreigners seeking to visit the holy cities of Mecca and Madina, following coronavirus scare.

Saudi Arabia halted travel to the holiest sites in Islam over fears about a viral epidemic just months ahead of the annual hajj pilgrimage, a move that came as the Mideast has over 240 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.

According to Airports Authority of India officials, as many as 84 of passengers from the Saudi Airlines and 104 from the Spice Jet Airlines were denied permission to board the flights and travel to Saudi Arabia. However, other passengers bound to Jeddah were permitted to fly, they said.

A private tour operator here said two batches of 40 pilgrims each were denied permission to travel to Mecca to perform Umrah on February 27. Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage that can be performed at any time of year.

"The pilgrims were denied entry by the two airlines, Spice Jet scheduled at 05.30 hrs and Saudi Airlines at 1130 hrs," Naiful Akbar, a travel agent said.

The Airport Authority of India sources said, "the passengers were asked to alight by the Spice Jet airline staff following an instruction received by them."

