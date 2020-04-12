Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Coronavirus Positive Woman Gives Birth to 'Healthy' Baby Boy in Tamil Nadu

Of the 60 COVID-19 cases detected in Erode district, as many as 56, including six from Thailand, are being treated at the hospital in Perundurai, about 18 kms from here. Four others are at the ESI Hospital in Coimbatore.

PTI

April 12, 2020, 8:45 PM IST
Coronavirus Positive Woman Gives Birth to 'Healthy' Baby Boy in Tamil Nadu
Representational Image. (Credit: PTI)

A coronavirus positive woman has given birth to a 'healthy' baby boy at a government medical college hospital near here, where she has been undergoing treatment, officials said on Sunday.

A team of doctors carried out the cesarean delivery at the Perundurai IRT Government Medical College Hospital, designated facility for COVID-19 cases, on Saturday night, they said. She is among 14 women undergoing treatment at the hospital for coronavirus. The new born was 'healthy', officials said.

Of the 60 COVID-19 cases detected in Erode district, as many as 56, including six from Thailand, are being treated at the hospital in Perundurai, about 18 kms from here. Four others are at the ESI Hospital in Coimbatore.

The Thailand nationals have been arrested on charges of indulging in religious preaching in violation of their tourist visa norms.

In all, a group of seven Thailand nationals came here some three weeks ago, stayed at Kollampalayam Housing Unit complex and engaged themselves in preaching.

One among them died due to kidney ailment at a government hospital in Coimbatore. The remaining six tested positive for coronavirus, prompting authorities to launch a massive contact tracing of those who had attended the preaching sessions and others, leading to detection of most of the other 54 cases.

More than 1.66 lakh people belonging to 33,330 families in ten localities here have been kept under home quarantine and health, police and revenue officials are maintaining a strict vigil to prevent further spread of the virus.

