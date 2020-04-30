Coronavirus-positive Youth Drinks Sanitiser in Suicide Attempt, Condition Critical

Kanpur: A coronavirus positive patient on Thursday attempted suicide by drinking sanitiser in Sarsaul isolation centre in Kanpur Dehat in Uttar Pradesh.

The youth has been admitted to the Hallett hospital in Kanpur in a critical condition.

According to reports, the youth is a resident of Jharkhand and had been intercepted by the police two days ago. He was made to undergo medical screening and tested positive for coronavirus after which he was put in the isolation ward on Thursday morning.

Hours later, the youth drank the sanitiser and his condition started deteriorating.

Meanwhile, Hallett hospital chief medical superintendent Prof RK Maurya said that the condition of the youth was critical.

Sarsaul community health centre superintendent SL Varma said that it was still not known how the youth came to Kanpur Dehat though he had said that he was working in Maharashtra and was going to his home state.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365