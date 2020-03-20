Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Coronavirus: Cost of 200ml Hand Sanitiser Bottle Cannot Exceed Rs 100, Says Govt; Fixes Prices

Last week, the government declared face masks and hand sanitisers as essential commodities for the next 100 days as it stepped up efforts to boost supply and prevent hoarding of these items in its fight to check the spread of coronavirus.

News18.com

Updated:March 20, 2020, 11:07 PM IST
Coronavirus: Cost of 200ml Hand Sanitiser Bottle Cannot Exceed Rs 100, Says Govt; Fixes Prices
New Delhi: Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday said that the government has set the prices of essential items like hand sanitisers and face masks, which are reportedly being hoarded as the coronavirus epidemic spreads across India.

"Since the outbreak of coronavirus, the market has seen a huge increase in the prices of various face masks and materials used in its manufacture and hand sanitiser. Taking this seriously, the government has fixed their prices," he said in a tweet.

Under the Essential Commodities Act, the cost of fabric used in two- and three-ply masks will remain the same as it was on February 12 — Rs 8 and Rs 10 respectively, he said.

Paswan added that the retail price of a 200 ml bottle of hand sanitiser has been pegged at Rs 100 and will not exceed it. Other sizes of bottles will also be priced in the same proportion and these prices will be applicable throughout the country till June 30, he said.

Last week, the government declared face masks and hand sanitisers as essential commodities for the next 100 days as it stepped up efforts to boost supply and prevent hoarding of these items in its fight to check the spread of coronavirus. The Centre has also invoked the Disaster Management Act to ensure price regulation and availability of surgical and protective masks, hand sanitisers and gloves.

Both masks (two-ply and three-ply surgical masks, N95 masks) and sanitisers have been brought under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, empowering states to regulate production, distribution and prices of these items and also crack down on hoarding and black-marketing.

