Coronavirus: Primary Classes of Kendriya Vidyalayas to Remain Closed Till March 31
Earlier in the day, the Delhi government announced closure of primary classes of all schools run by it, aided by it, private, MCD and NDMC-run schools in the city till March 31.
Primary classes of Kendriya Vidyalayas in the national capital will remain closed till March 31 in view of coronavirus scare, officials of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) said on Thursday. "The schools' primary classes up to standard five will remain closed till March 31 in view of coronavirus," a senior KVS official said.
