Railways Suspends Concessional Tickets, Except for Patients, Students & Divyangs, from Tomorrow

New Delhi: The Indian Railways decided on Thursday to suspend all concessional tickets except for patients, students and those in the Divyangjan category from the midnight of March 20 till further notice to discourage unnecessary travel in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The national transporter said the move was to prevent the vulnerable category of senior citizens from undertaking unnecessary travels.

"Concessional booking of all tickets except for patients, students and the Divyangjan category for the unreserved and reserved segments is being suspended form 00:00 hrs of 20th March till further advisory," an order from the railways said. Of the 53 categories of concessions, only 15 could be availed now, it added.

