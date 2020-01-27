Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Coronavirus Scare: 3,756 Passengers Screened at Mumbai Airport in 9 Days

A health department official said that five passengers of these complained of cough and fever, symptoms found in coronavirus patients, and their blood samples were sent to the Pune-based National Institute of Virology.

PTI

Updated:January 27, 2020, 10:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Coronavirus Scare: 3,756 Passengers Screened at Mumbai Airport in 9 Days
File photo of Mumbai Airport. (Reuters)

Mumbai: As many as 3,756 passengers arriving from China were screened for the coronavirus at the international airport here since January 18, but no confirmed case of the deadly disease has been found so far in Mumbai, a health department official said on Monday.

Of these, five passengers complained of cough and fever, symptoms found in coronavirus patients, and their blood samples were sent for examination to the Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV), he said.

Samples of three of them were found to be negative for the virus, while the report of the two others is expected on Tuesday, said the official from the Maharashtra government's health department.

Between January 18 and 26, 3,756 passengers arriving from China, from where the coronavirus outbreak has been reported, were subjected to thermal screening at the international airport, he said.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in China, a high-level meeting was held here on Monday to review preparations to deal with any situation, the official said.

Chaired by Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary, public health department, the meeting was attended by senior health officials as well as NIV representatives.

"The government will prepare a list of passengers who have returned to Mumbai from China since January 1 this year and will enquire about their health condition. Details of discussion at the meeting were shared with officials of the Centre who are coordinating at the national level," the official said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram