News18 » India
1-min read

Calcutta HC, Subordinate Courts in Bengal to Hear Only Urgent Matters in view of Coronavirus Outbreak

In a notification, Calcutta HC Registrar General Rai Chattopadhyay said no adverse orders will be passed on matters where parties are found absent till the situation persists.

PTI

Updated:March 15, 2020, 5:58 PM IST
Calcutta HC, Subordinate Courts in Bengal to Hear Only Urgent Matters in view of Coronavirus Outbreak
File Photo of Calcutta High Court.

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court and all subordinate courts in West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar will hear only urgent matters from Tuesday to avoid mass gatherings in view of the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Sunday.

In a notification, Calcutta HC Registrar General Rai Chattopadhyay said no adverse orders will be passed on matters where parties are found absent till the situation persists. This will apply even to matters listed for March 16, Chattopadhyay said.

"From Tuesday (March 17), the cause list will be published for only those matters which are urgent in nature and mentioned before the respective benches for listing," the notification said.

Instead of physically producing undertrial prisoners from jails, a video conference facility should be availed, the notification said.

The presence of staff in all courts in the state shall be reduced by at least half and the office shall ensure that the staff work on rotation, the registrar general said.

The directives will also be applicable to circuit benches of the high court at Jalpaiguri and Andaman and Nicobar, she said.

The situation will be reviewed on March 20, Chattopadhyay added.

