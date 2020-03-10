Coronavirus Scare: Dubai-Returned Woman, Mother Quarantined in Nashik

Nashik: A 23-year-old woman and her 54-year-old mother were admitted in an isolation ward in the district civil hospital in Nashik in Maharashtra on Tuesday for suspected exposure to novel Coronavirus, health officials said.

The woman had gone to Dubai on February 27 and returned to Nashik on March 3 and was quarantined after she complained of throat pain, cold and cough, while her mother was admitted as the two were together at home over the past one week, a doctor said.

Their samples have been sent for testing to National Institute of Virology in Pune and reports are expected by Wednesday, he added.

Meanwhile, in a move to tackle the virus threat, the Nashik district administration directed the International Vipassana Academy to stop meditation sessions at its facility in Igatpuri.

The facility at Igatpuri, some 45 kilometres from here and 136 kilometres from Mumbai, gets several foreign visitors everyday, an official said.

In another development, a 69-year-old man, quarantined as a precautionary measure on March 8, was discharged on Monday after his sample tested negative.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.