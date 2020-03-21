Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Coronavirus: Slaughterhouses in UP to be Closed for Three Days From Sunday

The minister for Fisheries, Dairy and Animal Husbandry made the announcement through a video posted on his Twitter handle.

PTI

Updated:March 21, 2020, 10:22 PM IST
Coronavirus: Slaughterhouses in UP to be Closed for Three Days From Sunday
Representative Image

Uttar Pradesh minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary on Saturday said all the slaughterhouses in the state will be shut till March 24 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister for Fisheries, Dairy and Animal Husbandry made the announcement through a video posted on his Twitter handle.

"Following the outbreak of coronavirus, instructions have been issued that all the slaughterhouses in the state should be closed for the next three days. Strict action will be initiated against those who violate the instructions," he said.

