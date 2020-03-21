Coronavirus: Slaughterhouses in UP to be Closed for Three Days From Sunday
The minister for Fisheries, Dairy and Animal Husbandry made the announcement through a video posted on his Twitter handle.
Representative Image
Uttar Pradesh minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary on Saturday said all the slaughterhouses in the state will be shut till March 24 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Following the outbreak of coronavirus, instructions have been issued that all the slaughterhouses in the state should be closed for the next three days. Strict action will be initiated against those who violate the instructions," he said.
