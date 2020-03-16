Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Coronavirus Suspect Flees from Hospital in Madhya Pradesh, Caught After 12 Hours

The 26-year-old woman, who had gone for a vacation to Indonesia last month and returned home on February 29, was admitted to government-run Mhow Civil Hospital on Friday last after she showed symptoms similar to the coronavirus.

News18

Updated:March 16, 2020, 10:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Individuals wear masks in light of the impending coronavirus threat, as affected count rises in India. (Representative image, Photo: Reuters)
No positive coronavirus case has been reported in Madhya Pradesh so far. (Image for representation)

Mhow: Panic prevailed here in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday after a woman, admitted in a hospital for suspected exposure to the novel coronavirus, fled from the facility and stayed out of surveillance for about 12 hours before being caught by the police, said officials on Monday.

The 26-year-old woman, who had gone for a vacation to Indonesia last month and returned home on February 29, was admitted to government-run Mhow Civil Hospital on Friday last after she showed symptoms similar to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), hospital in-charge H R Verma told PTI.

Panic prevailed after the woman was found missing from the hospital around 11.30 am on Sunday. Later, the hospital decided to take help of the police in locating the woman, he said.

The police and hospital staff reached the woman's house immediately after she fled, but did not find her there, Verma said.

Verma said the police, however, received information around Sunday midnight that she was at her home and they brought her back to the hospital.

After necessary precautions and tests, she was admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital where she is under strict observation and only a nurse equipped with infection-proof suit is allowed to enter," Verma added.

Indores Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Praveen Jadia said her swab and blood samples have been sent for examination.

"If she tests negative, she will be discharged but if she tests positive, she will be treated as per the protocol. All those who came in her contact during the 12-hour period when she stayed out of observation will also be examined if she tests positive," Jadia said.

Mhow Police Station in-charge Abhay Nema said he had received a complaint from the hospital and acting on that located the woman and brought her back to the hospital. Till now, no case has been registered in this regard," Nema said.

No positive coronavirus case has been reported in Madhya Pradesh so far.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram