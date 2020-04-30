Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Coronavirus Suspect Jumps to Death at Panchkula Hospital in Haryana

Police said the man, who was around 30 years of age, jumped from the third floor of the Panchkula Civil Hospital on Wednesday evening.

PTI

Updated:April 30, 2020, 12:07 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Coronavirus Suspect Jumps to Death at Panchkula Hospital in Haryana
(Image for representation)

A tuberculosis patient who was suspected of suffering from coronavirus on Wednesday jumped to death at a government-run hospital in Haryana's Panchkula, police said.

Police said the man, who was around 30 years of age, jumped from the third floor of the Panchkula Civil Hospital on Wednesday evening.

The hospital authorities said he had tuberculosis and was admitted there a few days, a police officer said. "The hospital authorities told us that he jumped from a window and was later declared dead by doctors," she said.

The man's coronavirus test result is yet to come.

A case has been registered and investigation is under way, she said.

Earlier this month, a 55-year-old suspected coronavirus patient who was admitted to Karnal's Kalpana Chawla Medical College had fallen to his death from the sixth floor of the hospital while allegedly trying to escape.

In the test report that came after his death, the man was declared coronavirus negative.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    22,982

    +972*  

  • Total Confirmed

    31,787

    +1,813*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,797

    +770*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,008

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 29 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,980,754

    +0*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,157,459

    +0*

  • Cured/Discharged

    957,094

    +0*  

  • Total DEATHS

    219,611

    +0*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres