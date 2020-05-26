INDIA

1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Tally Breaches 4,000-mark in Bengal With 193 New Cases, Over 9K Tested in 24 Hours

A police officer moves a barricade to block a road leading to a flyover in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Reuters)

A police officer moves a barricade to block a road leading to a flyover in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Reuters)

The number of active patients in the state thus rose to 2,240, while the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 4,009, state Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said.

  • PTI Kolkata
  • Last Updated: May 26, 2020, 7:16 PM IST
The number of COVID-19 cases in Bengal crossed the 4,000-mark on Tuesday, with 193 more people testing positive for the disease, state Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said. At least five persons died due to the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the state to 211, he said at the secretariat.

The number of active patients in the state thus rose to 2,240, while the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 4,009, Bandyopadhyay said.

Altogether 72 COVID-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the state since Monday evening, raising the number of recoveries in West Bengal to 1,486, he added.

As many as 9,228 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The total number of samples examined in the state to this date has climbed to 1,57,277, Badyopadhyay said.

Earlier, the state government had attributed the death of 72 coronavirus patients to comorbidities and said COVID-19 in those cases was "incidental".


