Coronavirus Tally in Andhra Pradesh Crosses 600-mark, 31 More Cases Recorded in 24 Hours
The state's coronavirus death toll also increased to 15 as one patient died in Krishna district, which also registered 18 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.
Medics examine patients for COVID 19 during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of the disease, in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh. (PTI Photo/File)
New Delhi: Coronavirus cases surged past the 600 mark in Andhra Pradesh, touching 603 on Saturday as 31 more tested positive to the infection in the last 24 hours, the health department said.
The coronavirus toll increased to 15 as one patient died in Krishna district, which also registered 18 fresh cases in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, a health bulletin said.
Krishna now has an aggregate of 70 cases.
Also, 7 more patients got cured and discharged from hospitals, taking the total to 42, it added.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan's Hilarious Response to Fan Asking if He Wants to Become Prime Minister
- Collage of Shah Rukh Khan’s Then and Now Family Photos Goes Viral
- Sonakshi Sinha Blasts Troll Over Ramayan Question: Please Watch It on DD, You'll Get Your Answers
- Postal Service to Deliver Mangoes to Customers' Doorsteps in Karnataka to Sweeten Lockdown Woes
- Kids, Your Parents Can Now Set Restrictions on The TikTok App Including Blocking Content