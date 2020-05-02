Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Gujarat Coronavirus Tally Crosses 5,000-mark, 26 Deaths in One Day With 20 in Ahmedabad Alone

Of 26 COVID-19 patients who died, nine had no underlying health conditions while 17 others suffered from co-morbid conditions.

PTI

Updated:May 2, 2020, 8:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Gujarat Coronavirus Tally Crosses 5,000-mark, 26 Deaths in One Day With 20 in Ahmedabad Alone
File photo of a boy undergoing a swab test during lockdown to control the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP)

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat reached 5,054 after 333 cases were reported on Saturday, most of them in Ahmedabad, while the death toll rose to 262 with 26 new deaths, highest in one day, an official said.

The number of patients who have recovered and were discharged from hospitals also rose to 896 after 160 patients were discharged during the day, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

Of 26 COVID-19 patients who died, nine had no underlying health conditions while 17 others suffered from co-morbid conditions, she said. Twenty of them died in Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad reported 250 new cases and Vadodara and Surat 17 each, among 12 districts where new patients were detected on Saturday, Ravi said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures: Positive cases: 5,054, new cases: 333, total deaths: 262, discharged: 896, active cases: 3,896; people tested so far: 74,116.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    26,535

    +1,387*  

  • Total Confirmed

    37,776

    +2,411*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    10,018

    +953*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,223

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 02 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,060,781

    +42,935*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,359,055

    +82,682*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,059,275

    +34,746*  

  • Total DEATHS

    238,999

    +5,001*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres