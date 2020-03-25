Those in White Uniforms in Hospitals like God, Says PM on Reports of Misbehaviour with Doctors

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he was very pained by the misbehaviour of some people against doctors, airlines crew and staff of essential services who are at the forefront of combating coronavirus.

"Healthcare professionals working in white uniforms in hospitals are like God for us today, they are saving us from the disease. They are saving us by risking their own lives," he said.

Modi asserted that the deadly virus does not differentiate between the rich and the poor and asked people to be at home and practice social distancing.

Addressing people of his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi via video conference, Modi said the Mahabharata war was won in 18 days but this war against coronavirus will take 21 days. He was referring to the 21 day nation-wide lockdown announced on Tuesday.

