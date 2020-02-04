Guwahati: With the growing threat of Coronavirus, Changlang district authority of Arunachal Pradesh temporarily shut down the Pangsau Pass market on Monday. The market is situated near the Indo-Myanmar border.

A district-level meeting in Nampong, chaired by Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Ibom Tao, decided to “suspend all operations at the border markets” till March 22, 2020, to prevent the possible spread of the deadly virus which has claimed 425 lives across the world till now.

Traders from Nampong area, along with those from Myanmar, sell goods at Pangsau Pass border market, which is open on the 10th, 20th and 30th of every month. The Pangsau Pass, cutting across the mountain ranges, connects Nampong with Kachin state of Myanmar.

All village heads and panchayat members of Nampong and nearby Tikhak Rima Putok have been asked to create awareness among locals and restrict movement to Myanmar for the time being.

Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,080-km long border with China, where the novel Coronavirus outbreak has so far claimed over 420 lives. The Myanmar-China boundary spans 2,204 km.

The Assam government on Sunday had allayed the fears of people, following media reports claiming that a person with coronavirus has been admitted to a hospital in the state.

Piyush Hazarika, the state minister for health and family welfare, said the person, who recently came from Kerela, was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital for suspected coronavirus infection. “He was kept in isolation ward of GMCH and given treatment. He is still in hospital and we are closely monitoring the situation,” Hazarika said.

