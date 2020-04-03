Coronavirus Tips: Google Doodle Shares To-Do List for Lockdown Period to Curb Covid-19 Spread

Over 10 Lakh people tested positive for novel coronavirus access the world and over 52,000 of them have died due to the illness.

In order to curb the spread of the disease, various countries have imposed lockdown including India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

Friday’s Google Doodle also focuses on things one can do during the lockdown. These things include working out, reading, talking over phone etc.

As of now, there is no medicine or vaccine available particularly to cure COVID-19. Therefore it is more important during these times that one takes basic precautionary measures and builds their immunity.

Take a look at these few things that you can do to avoid contracting the coronavirus:

1. Regular wash your hands with running water and soap for 20 seconds or sanitise them with an alcohol-based sanitiser.

2. Cover your nose and mouth with a flexed elbow or a tissue when you are sneezing or coughing.

3. Maintain a safe distance with people who are unwell

4. Do not your face with dirty hands.

5. Isolate yourself on having symptoms of COVID-19 like flu, fever etc.

Those suffering from coronavirus may be affected by it for 1 to 14 days before showing symptoms of it. Around 80 per cent of the people suffering from it are likely to recover without needing any special treatment. Some of the symptoms of COVID-19 include dry cough, fever, tiredness etc.

However, the disease can turn out to be fatal for the elderly especially those who are already suffering from heart problems, diabetes, Asthama etc.

Meanwhile, India has crossed the two thousand mark in terms of the number of people being affected by the deadly virus and a total of 52 people have lost their lives due to it.

