Coronavirus Trend: Rajasthan Youth Show Higher Rate of Infection

Out of 1,351 positive cases registered in Rajasthan till Saturday, 62% people are under 40-year age group while people over 60 year comprise only 10.88% of the total corona positive cases, an official said.

IANS

Updated:April 19, 2020, 4:14 PM IST
Coronavirus Trend: Rajasthan Youth Show Higher Rate of Infection
Representational image REUTERS/Prashant Waydande

Jaipur: Rajasthan seems to have set a different trend in coronavirus cases as a higher percentage of the youth has been affected by the virus than the elderly in the state, said health officials.

Out of 1,351 positive cases registered in Rajasthan till Saturday, 62% people are under 40-year age group while people over 60 year comprise only 10.88% of the total corona positive cases, said Additional Chief Secretary-Health Rohit Kumar Singh.

A total of 826 Covid-19 patients were under 40 years in the state out of 1,351 patients which comprise 62 per cent, he added. Also four children under one year have been infected with corona

Only seven women over 70 years tested positive out of 1,351 patients which is just 2.73% of the total cases.

In Rajasthan, the total percentage of Covid-19 patients under 10 years is 5.93 per cent, while 10-20 year-old people comprise 15.75 per cent, 20-30 year old age group has 22.22% cases, 30-40 year old has 13.59 per cent cases, 50-60 year age bracket has 11.33% cases while 60-70 year old group has 8.09 per cent, 70-80 year old has 2.48 per cent while those above 80 years have just 1.08pc patients, said Singh.

