Coronavirus Update: Government Preparing Strategy To Rescue Indians Stuck in Iran and Italy, Says Health Minister

New Delhi: The deadly novel coronavirus that has sparked panic across the world, killed thousands, infected tens of thousands, and left governments scrambling, is now in India, with the case count rising rapidly. In an interview with CNN-News18, union health minister Harsh Vardhan, expressed confidence in the country’s response.

“India is probably the first country in the world where we started our preparations two weeks before the WHO declared it an emergency,” he said.

The minister stated that since January 17, authorities have screened over 5,89,438 passengers at 21 airports, 15,415 passengers at seaports, is doing community survelliance of 27,481 people and, at the borders neighbouring Nepal, screened 10 lakh people.

India has had the fastest response to the situation and all possible scientific strategies are being applied to counter the challenge, said Harsh Vardhan, adding that the Centre is keeping a close watch on the evolving situation and is in touch with the states.

Experts are concerned that, in a country of 1.35 billion people, if the virus spreads in populous parts like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal, thousands could be at risk. However, Harsh Vardhan said there is no reason panic as India has a robust integrated disease surveillance system, which extends into rural and remote areas as well. “Because of this system, we could eradicate diseases like polio in the last few years, and are working hard on elimination of TB – in the last one year we have reduced the gap of TB cases missed from 10 lakhs to 3 lakhs.”

He added, “This is because we were able to create good quality awareness, involved everyone in the health sector, all departments, all ministries working in perfect co-ordination. The Prime Minister, his cabinet, secretariat, the health ministry, and we are in coordination with the health secretaries across the country.”

Many Indians are stuck in countries like Italy and Iran where the number of coronavirus cases and the death toll have been going up fast. Calls for assistance from the government have been pouring in, particularly from several Kashmiri parents whose children are in Iran. The health minister tried to allay the concerns, pointing out that India has pulled out its citizens from Wuhan in China – the epicentre of the outbreak – as well as from a cruise ship docked off Japan. A detailed strategy is being worked out for Italy and Iran, he said. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is setting up a laboratory in Iran and will also send scientists so the people stuck there can be tested before being brought back, the minister informed.

Panic buying has also led to a shortage of masks across the world that can help filter the virus. The situation in India is different though, said Harsh Vardhan. “From day 1, we ensured that all the export of N95 masks and personal protective equipment, etc, is banned and taken care of. The ministry has taken ample measures to ensure there is no shortage of either the masks or personal protective equipment,” he said.

Authorities are carrying out extensive contact tracing to identify and screen those who have been in touch with the people who have tested positive for the virus so far, the minister informed. “The country has to stand bravely, follow simple precautions, avoid crowded places. Although the situation isn't very complicated, at least the people have to be reassured. I would appeal to the TV channels also to spread a positive message and teach the people of India regular precautions,” Harsh Vardhan urged.

“If they have fever, cough or any kind of breathlessness, they must report to hospital systems. We have a dedicated landline which is (+91-11) 23978046 and a dedicated email id, ncov2019@gmail.com, in case of any query. We are taking all possible precautions, advising people to follow travel advisory, avoid unnecessary travel to affected countries. If we follow these things, I am sure this phase will go away.”