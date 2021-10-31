Coronavirus Updates: Delta Variant Detected in 99% Delhi Samples in Oct; PM Modi Gives Vaccine Assurance

Coronavirus Updates: Delhi government released data stating that the sub-lineages of the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were detected in 99% of the patient samples from Delhi that were sequenced during October. At the Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) set up early this year, over 7,300 samples were sequenced from Delhi.

Reportedly, the Indian Sars-CoV-2 Delta variant was found in 54% of the samples that were sequenced in April, and 82% in May, revealed the government data. This goes back to when the national capital was reeling under deadly Covid-19 second wave and reported over 28,000 cases in a single day at its peak. The data suggests, 39% of the total samples sequenced are that of delta variant.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G 20 Summit said that India is ready to produce over 5 billion Covid vaccine doses next year to help the world in the fight against the pandemic. He asserted that it was necessary that the WHO approves Indian vaccines at the earliest. The prime minister in his intervention at the session on “global economy and global health" also flagged the issue of facilitating international travel and talked about the mechanism of mutual recognition of vaccine certification as a means of achieving this. At the summit, Italian Premier Mario Draghi made a sharp call to pick up the pace in getting vaccines to poor countries as he opened a conference of the world’s powerhouse economies, calling the gaping global COVID-19 vaccine gap morally unacceptable."

Here are Live Updates:

- In the last 24 hours, Nagaland reported 20 fresh COVID-19 cases, 19 less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 31,831. The death toll remained at 684 for the second consecutive day.

- Medical workers at Bulgaria’s main emergency hospital are waging an uphill battle as a surge in coronavirus cases has overwhelmed the country’s ailing health care system. Following a relatively quiet summer, the Balkan country has been hit hard by another wave of the pandemic as it failed to take tighter containment measures.

