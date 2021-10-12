Coronavirus Updates: Maharashtra's Covid-19 Count at 17-Month Low, Hospitalisations Also Down

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 count hit a 17-month low with only 1,736 cases registered on Monday. On May 16, 2020, Maharashtra had registered 1,606 cases.

Here are major highlights:

- In Mumbai too, the weekend effect resulted in the daily caseload dropping below 500. On Monday, 401 cases and four deaths were reported in the city.

- BMC officials said, there is no major jump in hospitalisations.

- Meanwhile, the first vaccine approved for use among children in the age group of 12-17 in India namely ZyCoV-D, will also be made available to private sector hospitals across the country as per reports.

- Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailed India’s vaccine drive after the country crossed the 95 crore-landmark on Sunday.

- “World’s largest successful vaccination drive in full swing! India completes administration of 95 crore #COVID19 vaccine doses. Marching rapidly towards administering 100 crore vaccine doses. Get vaccinated quickly and encourage your friends & family to do the same!" he said in a tweet.

