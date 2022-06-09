Coronavirus Updates: Maha's Highest Single-day Rise in 4 Months Spikes Up India's Covid Tally

In a startling increase in daily Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 2,701 new infections, highest in nearly four months, and zero fatality. The state had last recorded 2,797 fresh cases on February 17 this year. The active cases stand at 9,806. On Tuesday, Maharashtra had reported 1,881 coronavirus cases, a sizable increase compared to 1,036 infections reported the previous day.

Meanwhile, Mumbai logged its highest single day count since January 26 with 1,765 new Covid-19 cases taking the active caseload in the city to 7,000, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in its bulletin.

Of the 1,765 new patients, 1,682 are asymptomatic. The remaining 83 symptomatic patients have been admitted to hospitals and 11 of them are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. Out of the 24,598 hospital beds, only 293 are occupied. The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is 98 per cent.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates:

• The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) has reported close to 30 Covid-19 cases over the last three days, an increase from nine cases reported between May 16 and May 22.

• Bengal’s Covid-19 scenario on Wednesday dipped slightly with 85 fresh cases of the contagion reported from various districts of the state. 61 cases on the contagion was reported in the state on Tuesday.

• Daily coronavirus infections in India were recorded above 5,000 after 93 days, while the active cases rose to 28,857, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. A total of 5,233 infections and seven fresh fatalities were recorded in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.67 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.12 per cent, according to the ministry.

• In Tamil Nadu, the active caseload breached the 1000-mark with 195 new Covid-19 infections. The surge in the new cases follows the emergence of a cluster at an educational institution in Sriperumbudur in which 29 people have tested positive for coronavirus out of 245 samples tested there.

• Delhi recorded 564 new Covid cases, the highest since May 15, and one more fatality on Wednesday, while the positivity rate rose to 2.84 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.