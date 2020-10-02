Coronavirus Vaccine to be Available from January 2021, Says Sharad Pawar after Visit to SII Facility

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said that the Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune would be made available by the end of January 2021.

Pawar's comments came after he visited the SII facility to get a dose of the BCG (Bacillus Calmette-Guerin) vaccine administered to increase immunity. This was Pawar's second visit since August to the SII which is currently under global spotlight for its plans to produce vaccines against coronavirus.

SII Chairman Dr Cyrus S Poonawalla and his son and CEO Adar Poonawala share a close rapport with the Pawar family.