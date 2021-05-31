Coronavirus Strain First Found in India to be Known as Delta Variant, Says WHO

The Covid-19 variant first found in India will now be referred to as ‘Delta’ while the earlier found variant in the country will be known as ‘Kappa’, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said as it announced new levels for coronavirus strains on Monday.

Labelled using Greek alphabets, the global health body announced new labels for Covid variants of concern (VOC) & interest (VOC).

The labels do not replace the existing scientific names, which convey important scientific information and will continue to be used in research, WHO said. No country should be stigmatised for detecting and reporting Covid variants, said Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, Technical lead of COVID-19 at WHO.

Both the B.1.617.2 strain or Delta and B.1.617.1 strain or Kappa were first detected in India in October 2020, WHO said. The strains make up an increasing proportion of cases in India in the second wave.

