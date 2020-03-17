Take the pledge to vote

Corporate Sector Agrees to Let Employees Work From Home Amid Coronavirus Spread, Says Maha Health Minister

Rajesh Tope said the companies have agreed to shut down their non-essential units where it is possible.

PTI

Updated:March 17, 2020, 4:47 PM IST
Corporate Sector Agrees to Let Employees Work From Home Amid Coronavirus Spread, Says Maha Health Minister
Representatives of the corporate sector have agreed to let their employees work from home in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said here on Tuesday.

The representatives also agreed to hold virtual meetings instead of in-person interaction and will spread awareness towards combating the disease, Tope said.

The minister made the remarks after holding a meeting with 20-25 representatives of the sector here. "The corporate sector representatives with big heart accepted to go for work from home. They agreed for holding virtual meetings," he told reporters after the meeting.

Tope said the companies have agreed to shut down their non-essential units where it is possible. "The non-essential units, however, cannot be shut down," he said.

The corporate players have also agreed to help the government in information campaign to educate people on combating the coronavirus, Tope said.

"They are also ready to help in providing masks, sanitisers and 80 vital medicines," he added.

At 39, Maharashtra reported the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the country, as on Monday.

A 64-year-old man from Mumbai is suspected to have died of novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

