Corporation Chairman Shot Dead While Playing Volleyball in UP, 1 Arrested

Chopan Municipal Corporation chairman Imtiaz Ahmad, 40, was playing volleyball at the Grewal Park when unidentified gunmen riddled him with bullets fired from a pistol and carbine.

IANS

Updated:October 25, 2018, 12:19 PM IST
Representative image.
Lucknow: A municipal corporation chairman in Uttar Pradesh's Sonebhadra district was shot dead on Thursday, said police, who arrested one suspect.

Rushed to a district hospital, Khan was pronounced dead.

One suspect was arrested and his interrogation was underway, a police official told IANS. Two other suspects were on the run.

Khan was elected the town corporation chief for the second time.

Superintendent of Police Kireet Rathore was trying to ease the tension that erupted in the area following the murder.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
