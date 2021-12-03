Corporator Arrested for Throwing Lime Powder at City Official in UP's Ballia

A corporator has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a Nagar Palika executive officer, police said on Friday. According to a complaint filed by Dinesh Kumar Vishwakarma, the Ward 16 corporator Vikas Kumar Pandey threw lime powder at him on Thursday in his temporary office set up in Dadri fair ground accusing him of corruption, they said.

City police station SHO Bal Mukund Mishra said that on complaint of Vishwakarma, an FIR was lodged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the corporator was arrested. A probe is on in the matter.

