Corpses of Covid-19 Victims Dumped Together in Tamil Nadu Hospital Without Safety Guidelines

Shocking visuals emerged from the Theni Government Hospital in Tamil Nadu where corpses of Covid-19 victims being dumped inside mortuary without safety guidelines.

In Tamil Nadu, the Covid-19 second wave curve has slightly come down to less than 29,000 cases a day after the strict lockdown measures. Despite a dip in the cases, except in Chennai, the impact of the spread is severe in other districts where more than 480 daily deaths have been reported.

The corpses of Covid-19 victims were piled up wrapped in blue polythene bags at the Theni Government Hospital mortuary and the relatives of the victims were asked to search for their kin among the dumped corpses.

The fearful visuals came to light when a 47-year-old man got admitted to the Theni hospital on May 31, after battling for breath. While he succumbed to the pandemic on June 1, his body has been kept at the mortuary. When his relatives came in search of the deceased, they were instructed by the mortuary in charge to go through every single body there. A visual was showing the kin unwrapping each body in search of their deceased relative.

“Watchman told us to get inside the mortuary and find the corpse of our kin. We were horrified of seeing corpses being dumped inside the mortuary. An ambulance driver who was on the field rushed us to find the body and load it inside the ambulance,” said a relative of the 47-year-old victim.

On speaking to News18 Tamil Nadu, Balaji Nathan, the Dean of the Theni Government Hospital said: “The corpses of Covid-19 victims are properly handed over to their kin and action will be taken after investigation on the incident. I have also ordered the organisation to dismiss the contract employee on duty during the incident.” “So far, the departmental action is taken against the duty doctor and the mortuary in charge. Due to inadequate space inside the mortuary, the corpses were piled up. Moreover, we have applied to the Public Works Department to allocate space near the hospital to construct a separate building,” he added.

