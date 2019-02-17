English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Corridor-III of Hyderabad Metro Likely to be Operational Soon
Trial runs between the Ameerpet and Hi-Tec City 10 km stretch of Hyderabad Metro corridor-III have been going on since November last year.
File photo
Hyderabad: The much-awaited Metro rail link to Hi-Tec City, the IT hub of Hyderabad, is set to become operational soon with the Inspection and Safety Certification from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) likely in about a week.
Trial runs between the Ameerpet and Hi-Tec City 10 km stretch of Hyderabad Metro corridor-III have been going on since November last year.
"We are expecting CMRS (Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety) Inspection and Safety Certification in about a week. After that the inaugural date will be decided by the government,"Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) Managing Director N V S Reddy told PTI. The Ameerpet and Hi-Tec City stretch has eight stations.
"Opening of the 10 km Ameerpet toHi-Tec Citystretch will be a game-changer not only for the Metro project but for Hyderabad city itself. In the next few years, it will make a huge difference in the travel characteristics of the city and improve the competitiveness of Hyderabad," Reddy said.
Hyderabad Metro is recording footfall of 1.80 lakh per day on the existing 46 km rail network, Reddy said adding "It is 1.80 lakh per day and it is increasing."
He further said work is progressing well in Corridor-II between JBS and MGBS (10 km stretch) and the civil work will be completed by July 2019 and systems works by
November 2019.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the 30 km stretch (between Miyapur and Nagole) of the 72 km long elevated Hyderabad Metro Rail project, in November 2017.
With the operationalisation of a 16-km stretch of Hyderabad Metro Rail between Ameerpet and LB Nagar in September last year, Hyderabad Metro Rail is covering 46 km.
