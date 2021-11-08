Corridors of Confusion: Assam Has a Mammoth Problem, Days are Scarier than Nights

Sarup Goud has almost lost the battle to save his paddy field from the herds of wild elephants marauding his year of hard toil and sweat. This year, the Adivasi farmer from the Miripather area of Doigrung in Golaghat district of Upper Assam had cultivated Ranjit, Joha and Sali varieties of rice in his 20 bigha agricultural plot. The intruding elephants have so far devoured 10 bigha of paddy and Sarup says that he has no means to save the remaining 10 bigha from them. The worried farmer says he is confused as the elephants have changed their movement pattern this year.

“We are at a loss of words to express our ordeal. The same design is repeated each day. The baffling fact is that no one has an answer to our woes. It has been a routine affair for the past one month that elephants follow the same route, grazing in the paddy field at night where they settle, and we are helpless. This year too our efforts in the fields will go in vain and our hard work remains uncompensated,” says Goud.

However, the most disturbing aspect that has emerged in 2021 regarding the movement pattern of the elephants is that they are now a worry twenty-four hours a day. The elephants that move to the tea gardens during the day graze in the agricultural fields at night; in both instances, it’s the poor villagers that live under constant fear and threat.

“It’s a regular affair these days. The elephants come to the tea garden early in the morning and stay there until evening. At times they come perilously close to our homes. We are now more scared during the day than at night,” says Deepak Bauri.

According to available statistics, in the past two months, as many as 12 people have lost their lives in elephant attacks. More than 50 houses have been destroyed in the Numaligarh area alone. Over 100 bigha of standing crop has been destroyed and thousands of hopes shattered. Instances like these make Assam the global hotspot of human-elephant conflict. Across the state, elephants killed at least 875 people between 2010 and 2020 while 825 elephants lost their lives, according to Assam forest department sources.

“Nambor Reserve Forest used to be Asia’s biggest elephant reserve… Now the density of the forest has been reduced to 2 km owing to indiscriminate encroachment. Tea estates have come up rampantly, which have either taken away elephant habitat or have blocked the traditional elephant corridor. Elephants are megaherbivores and need space for their existence and movement. Government policies are also to be questioned as displaced people along the disputed interstate border are being settled in these areas that are basically elephant homes. Politicians and surrendered extremists too have ventured into tea gardens, which in a way has added to the burden on the elephant habitat. What is being done now is firefighting with a lone firefighter,” says Dr Kushal Sharma, renowned elephant conservationist.

Of the roughly 100 elephants killed in India each year in retaliation to the harm they cause to human life and property, most are in Assam. In recent years, the human-elephant conflict has spread to 22 of the state’s 33 districts. Most of the incidents have been reported from three districts that border other Indian states — Sonitpur, Golaghat and Goalpara — and from Udalguri district, bordering Bhutan. Udalguri district is home to nearly 10% of the world’s Asian elephants (Elephas maximus), including 40% of elephants in India. Unfortunately, elsewhere in Assam, the species has lost vital habitat including corridors connecting different forests. According to Assam forest department officials, media reports and local organisations, from 2001 to 2020, around 345 people and 206 elephants were killed in the Udalguri district alone.

“I think along with the other major factor influencing the concern, the tea gardens in the area are to be blamed primarily. Clearing of forest areas and cultivation of rubber plantations in vast stretches also adds to the depletion of elephant habitats. The elephants are there in their own space and the tea gardens have moved into their areas. Another disturbing trend is that people these days have become callous towards the existence of the giant mammal in their area; they almost treat them as pets. Bursting crackers, lighting fire and creating loud sounds adds to the stress of these animals. Clicking a selfie with a wild elephant is a heinous act. It makes no point raising fingers at the forest department alone; the police, administration and most importantly the tea garden also needs to be brought into the circumference of accountability. Not much heed is paid to create awareness among the tea garden workers, which I believe is necessary,” says Mubina Akhtar, an animal rights activist who works in the Numaligarh area.

Rapid deforestation and human use of wildlife habitats increasingly brings people and elephants face to face. Fear and insecurity on both sides lead to mutual intolerance and often deadly outcomes.

Numaligarh Refinery Limited in Numaligarh, an outcome of the historic Assam Accord, had cleared vast tracts of forest land near Telgaram to make way for its oil refinery. The company had constructed a two-kilometre-long boundary wall inside the Deopahar forest. This huge barrier prevents elephants from following their historical routes. Consequently, the animals frequently raid crops in nearby parts such as Doigrung, Morongi, Falangani, Bokial and Kalioni.

The Wildlife Trust of India says 25% of Assam’s elephant corridors have railway lines passing through them. Infrastructure development in and near these corridors forces elephants to cross railway tracks, where many are hit by trains The state says that close to a fifth of the state’s reserved forests — a staggering 3,396 square km — have been encroached upon. National parks and wildlife sanctuaries have also suffered extensively with 159.7 sq km out of a total of 4,360 sq km under illegal occupation. Assam has five concentrated elephant reserves — Sonitpur, Dehing Patkai, Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong, Dhansiri-Lungding and Chirang-Ripu.

India’s National Wildlife Action Plan 2017-2031 emphasises taking a landscape approach to conservation and reduction of human-wildlife conflict, rather than focusing on protected areas alone. This implies the participation of communities and private companies active in a given landscape. In March 2017, the state government announced an increase in compensation for victims of human-elephant conflict — for loss of life, or loss of property or livelihood. The compensation to the human life lost in man-animal conflict amounts to Rs 4 lakh, and the amount doubles if the incident takes place in the elephant corridor. Unfortunately, though there are compensation packages for crop and infrastructure loss, the victims in Numaligarh lament that their losses have not been recompensed.

“I do admit that the trenches in the tea gardens dug to drain out the rainwater often turn out to be death traps for elephant calves. However, the drains are essential as tea gardens cannot withstand standing water at the crop roots. It’s not factually correct that tea gardens encroach upon forestlands. If that were so, then what’s the government machinery doing? The villagers are also to be blamed who continuously provoke the animals. However, I completely agree that an awareness programme can be carried out with the tea garden workers in association with NGOs,” says Bidyananda Borkakoty, president, Northeast Tea Association (NETA).

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) has been hired to train the village defence party (VDP) on how to reduce human-elephant conflict. To prevent the violence, anti-depredation squads have been established in each district, with each squad receiving the necessary equipment to deal with the problem. In an experimental project undertaken by The Corbett Foundation, fifteen households located at the periphery of the routes that lead to the paddy fields through Doigrung village and tea garden were equipped with a powerful torchlight so that people could see the elephants approaching even at night and give safe passage to them. It was aimed at helping the residents of the area to continue living in coexistence with elephants through positive reinforcement.

Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav recently declared a project to verify the existing corridors, identify new corridors used by elephants, and recommend GIS technology for land use and land mapping. The ministry of environment, forest, and climate change (MoEF&CC) has written to the principal chief conservator of forest of 17 Project Elephant states to avoid using harsh words for the ongoing conflict as it sends a signal of panic and apathy.

