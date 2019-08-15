Corruption has Infiltrated People's Lives like Termites, Govt Taking Steps to End it, Says PM Modi
The PM said that all of the work may not be over in one attempt. He added that bad habits and old diseases get cured sometimes but then such a disease makes a comeback whenever it gets an opportunity.
PM Narendra Modi reviews a guard of honour during a ceremony to celebrate country's 73rd Independence Day at the Red Fort in New Delhi.
New Delhi: Corruption has infiltrated the lives of Indians like termites and the central government, with the continuous help of technology, is taking various steps to defeat it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.
"My dear countrymen, you know it very well that corruption and nepotism has hurt our country beyond imagination and it has infiltrated our lives like termites. We are trying continuously to throw it out," Modi said during his Independence Day speech.
India has got some success in rooting out corruption, but the disease is so deep and widespread that everyone has to continuously try at every level, not just at the level of the government, to end it, he said.
"All of the work may not be over in one attempt. Bad habits and old diseases get cured sometimes but then such a disease makes a comeback whenever it gets an opportunity," the prime minister said.
He also said,"Corruption is a disease and to defeat it, we have taken certain steps by using technology continuously."
At every level, the Centre is trying continuously that values like honesty and transparency are given a boost, Modi added.
"You must have seen that in the last five years, and even now when the government has come back, many people who have been sitting in the government have been asked to leave," the prime minister said.
"Those who were obstructing us in this movement, we told them that you should do your own business, and now this country does not require your services anymore," he said.
This was Modi's first Independence Day address to the nation in his second term from the ramparts of Red Fort and sixth consecutive Independence Day speech.
