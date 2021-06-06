'Cost for PM’s Residential Complex Exaggerated': Govt Busts 'Myths' About Central Vista Project

The central government on Sunday released a long list of “Myths and Realities" about the Central Vista Project, where construction is underway even in Covid-19 pandemic. This came after the Congress and other Opposition parties heavily criticised the Centre about the money being spent on the project instead of upgrading the healthcare system in the country.

On Oppositions’ claim that an amount of Rs 20,000 crore is being spent on the Central Vista Project this year during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in an official release as reported by NDTV said, “The Redevelopment of Central Vista Master Plan was conceived in September 2019, many months earlier than the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in March 2021. The Central Vista development/redevelopment plan is a generational infrastructure investment project, involving multiple projects spread over 6 years."

“Till date, only 2 projects of New Parliament Building with tendered cost Rs 862 crore and Redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue with tendered cost Rs 477 crore have been awarded and works are underway. Expenditure incurred on these 2 projects till March 2021 is Rs 195 crore and budget provision for 2021-22 is Rs 790 crore," the ministry said.

The government also busted the myth that the project is contributing to environmental damage, along with reduction of green spaces in the area.

“The projects will result in overall increase in green cover. No trees will be cut in any projects in Central Vista. Strict measures are also being undertaken simultaneously to minimise environmental effects of the Central Vista project, during the contruction phase," the government said.

On claim that the Central Vista project is leading to a destruction of its Architectural Heritage, the Centre said, “None of the listed Heritage buildings in Central Vista (India Gate, Parliament, North and South Blocks, National Archives or any other) will be demolished."

The central government also rubbished the claims that Rs 13,450 crore is being incurred on new house for Prime Minister. “the estimate of Rs 13,450 crore was mentioned as a gross rough estimate of all buildings in the application for environmental clearance to MoEF&CC. This includes multiple projects, including 10 buildings of the Common Central Secretariat, Executive Enclave, Central Conference Centre and the official residence of VP and PM of India. These have not been approved yet," the government explained.

“The cost for the PM’s residential complex has been mischievously exaggerated in media," it added.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had hit out at the Congress for opposing the Centra Vista Avenue redevelopment and new Parliament building projects, and accused its government in Rajasthan of constructing 160 “luxurious houses" for MLAs at a cost of Rs 266 crore. The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister alleged that building bylaws have been flouted by the Rajasthan government for constructing the “luxurious houses" for the legislators.

Last month, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had attacked the Union government over the central vista redevelopment project, terming it a “criminal wastage" and asked the dispensation to focus on people’s lives amid the raging coronavirus pandemic. “Congress opposed ongoing work on Central Vista Avenue & new Parliament but its govt begins work on 160 luxurious houses for Rajasthan MLAs for ?266 cr. Building bylaws flouted. 28 mtr tall building allowed as a special case against a 15 mtr rule. Special Case of Hypocrisy!," Puri tweeted Saturday.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista — the power corridor of the country — envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common Central Secretariat and the revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate and new residences for the prime minister and the vice president. The Congress has been asking the BJP-led Union government to shelve its plans on the central vista redevelopment project and give priority to improving medical infrastructure during the Covid-19 pandemic to save people’s lives.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here