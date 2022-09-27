‘Couldn’t Agree More’ With Modi, US Lauds PM’s Remarks on Ukraine; India Reiterates Need to Return to Dialogue

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark on the Russian-Ukraine war and said he ‘couldn’t agree more’, with the Indian PM’s statement that “this is not an era or the time for war”.

“I really want to emphasize what PM Modi said, I think he captured, as well as anyone I have heard, fundamentally what this moment is about as he said, this is not an era, the time for war & we could not agree more,” Blinken said during a joint press conference with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

Recently, PM Modi during his highly anticipated bilateral meeting with Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit told the Russian premier that this was not the era of war. “Today’s era isn’t of war and I’ve spoken to you about it on call. Today, we’ll get the opportunity to talk about how can we progress on the path of peace. India and Russia have stayed together with each other for several decades,” Modi told Putin during the meeting.

Calling the partnership between India and the US the ‘most consequential’ in the world, Blinken said no two countries have a greater ability, opportunity and responsibility to try to shape the future.

On F-16 security assistance To Pakistan

He also addressed the question raised by the Indian Minister on the rationale behind Washington’s USD 450 million F-16 security assistance to Islamabad, and said, “This is a sustained program for F16s that Pak has long had. These are not new, this is sustaining what they have. We have a responsibility and obligation to whomever we provide military equipment to, that it’s maintained and sustained.”

The US Secretary of State further said that during today’s meeting and last night’s dinner with Jaishaker, both countries talked about ways to further strengthen their strategic partnership and advance shared objectives.

“With India holding the presidency at the UNSC in December and taking over the presidency at G20 next year, will be able to drive more global cooperation and action together,” he added.

India’s Remark

Speaking during the conference, Jaishaker said that during the meeting, India and US engaged in all domains. “In today’s meeting, we discussed our political coordination, exchanging assessments on collaborating on important regional issues and global challenges. In this regard, I would specially mention the Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific situation,” he said.

Jaishanker noted that the US-India relationship has grown very significantly in scope and depth in the last few years, and said both countries must counter radicalism, and terrorism together.

“Today the relationship with the US opens a whole range of possibilities,” he said.

