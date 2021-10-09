Couldn't Go On Vacation Due To Pandemic? Here's an IRCTC's Package For You

If you could not go on a holiday due to the Coronavirus pandemic but wish to go on a trip now in winters, then here’s something for you. Most of the people like to visit hill stations in winter to see the beautiful snow all around them. If you, too, are thinking of something like that in December, then the IRCTC has brought an amazing tour package for you. In this package, you can go on a trip to Haridwar, Mussoorie, and Chandigarh while enjoying a train tour.

Purify yourself by taking a dip in the holy river Ganges in Haridwar and then enjoy the snow in Mussoorie. After all this, the Rock Garden and the beautiful Sukhna Lake of Chandigarh will be waiting for you. This Haridwar-Mussoorie tour package is for the travellers of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Your tour will start at Bhopal Railway station at 12: 50 in the night. After travelling the entire night, you will reach Chandigarh at 2:45. Relax here in an amazing hotel for sometime, then get fresh and you will be taken to Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake and Rock Garden.

After resting for the night at Chandigarh, your train will leave for Haridwar. In Haridwar, you can bathe in the holy Ganges at Har Ki Pauri. The next morning the travellers will be taken to Mansa Devi Temple after which the tour to Mussoorie begins. Take a bath in Sahastradhara and sightsee other spots. After resting at night, your train will return to Chandigarh. You can go for shopping in Chandigarh and then you will leave for Bhopal the next morning.

This tour will be of 7 days and 6 nights and you will have to spend Rs 18,900 for it. Indian railways will arrange the hotels, vehicle for tourist places and your breakfast and day’s meal. For further information have a look at IRCTC’s official website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.