Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Couldn’t You Just Die?': Woman Who Attempted to Enter Sabarimala Abused While on Election Duty

Bindu, a resident of Chevayoor in Kozhikode was appointed as the ‘reserve official’ at the Sanskrit College in Pattambi, where the election material for Pattambi and Thrithala assembly constituencies was kept.

Asheem PK | CNN-News18

Updated:April 25, 2019, 1:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Couldn’t You Just Die?': Woman Who Attempted to Enter Sabarimala Abused While on Election Duty
File photo of Bindu Thankam Kalyani.
Loading...
Bindu Thankam Kalyani, the Kerala school teacher who attempted to enter the Sabarimala temple in October last year, was ambushed and verbally abused by right-wing activists on Wednesday while she was on election duty in Pattambi.

Bindu, a resident of Chevayoor in Kozhikode was appointed as the ‘reserve official’ at the Sanskrit College in Pattambi, where the election material for Pattambi and Thrithala assembly constituencies was kept.

Recounting the incident, Bindu told News18 that she was identified by a group of BJP-RSS workers who came to cast their votes. “They kept peeping where I was sitting to make sure that I’m the same person who tried to enter Sabarimala,” she said.

While returning from the campus after finishing her duties, Bindu said that she was ambushed by the group, who was waiting for her outside the booth. “They asked me if I was the one who entered Sabarimala. Even before I could finish my sentence, they started abusing me,” she said, “One of them even screamed, ‘couldn’t you just go and die?’”

Sensing danger, Bindu rushed back to campus where she filed a complaint at the office of Assistant Returning officer (ARO).

Expressing her concerns in a Facebook post, Bindu said that the fact that someone could attack an Election Commission official, proves itself to be a “challenge to the democracy and the Constitution of India,” adding that she will take legal action against the miscreants who attacked her.

Bindu, who is also a gender rights activist was forced to abandon her journey to Sabarimala in October, after facing heavy protests by an unruly mob in Erumeli in Pathanamthitta.

Lord Ayappa's shrine in Sabarimala was ravaged with widespread protests last year, after the Supreme Court uplifted the traditional ban on entry of women into the temple.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram