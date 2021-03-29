Councillor, Cop Killed in Militant Attack at Urban Local Body Meet in J&K's Baramulla

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that a local and a foreign militant of Lashkar-e-Toiba were behind the killing of a councillor and a policeman in an attack in Sopore early on Monday.

Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, identified the local militant as Mudassir Ahmad Pandit and said he was accompanied by a foreigner in the attack that took place in the heart of North Kashmir township. Another councillor injured in the attack is being treated at a Srinagar hospital.

Soon after the attack, Kumar visited Sopore and inspected the crime scene and held a meeting with Army’s sector commander, DIG CRPF and SSP Sopore, according to a local wire agency. He has also instructed Sopore superintendent of police to suspend four PSOs of protected persons who were present there and did not retaliate, the agency reported.

The police had come to conclusion that LeT was behind the attack after gathering intelligence and corroborated the same by looking at the CCTV footage.

The municipal councillor, Riyaz Ahmad, and security officer Shafqat were killed in the militant attack during a meeting that was called by the chairperson of the municipal body of Sopore.

Sudhanshu Verma, SP Sopore, told News 18 that the two militants would be arrested or eliminated soon. “We have launched an investigation. We have some leads and are on working on them,” he said.

BJP spokesman Brigadier Anil Gupta said a meeting of councillors was called by the BDC chairperson and it was attacked during the meeting. He lambasted militants for targeting the councillors.

SP Verma said the security of the councillors has been further bolstered to make them feel safe.

This is the second attack carried out by militants in the last five days. On Thursday, suspected militants of Lashkar had targeted a CRPF road opening party killing two CRPF men and injuring two others at Lawaypora of Srinagar outskirts. On Monday afternoon, a third jawan who was being treated in SKIMS Soura succumbed to his wounds.

Police had said Lashkar top militant Nadeem Abrar and two foreigners had carried out the attack in the Lawaypora. Police had claimed it arrested militant associates of the Abrar module and recovered the vehicle which was used in carrying out the attack.