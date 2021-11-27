Councilman: Person Shot At Crowded North Carolina Mall

Durham (AP) A person was shot during an apparent fight at a North Carolina mall crowded with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving, a city councilman said. Police said in the late afternoon that there was no further threat to the public. Durham City Councilman Mark-Anthony Middleton told multiple news outlets a person had been shot at The Streets at Southpoint mall on Friday. He said he had spoken to the police chief. It was not immediately clear how badly the person was wounded.

The Durham Police Department issued a news release confirming there was a shooting that led to the mall being evacuated. “There is no further threat at the mall," the statement said.

The mall said on its website that it was closed until further notice but did not elaborate. WRAL-TV showed traffic snarled around the mall, with lines of cars trying to exit the parking lot, and numerous police cars with lights flashing outside a department store.

Shoppers told the television station that crowds of people began to run out of the mall after the noisy altercation that began with yelling and included what sounded like gunshots. (AP) .

