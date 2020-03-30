Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Counter Misinformation, Superstition on Coronavirus: PM Tells Social Workers

PM Modi said the social workers can play a huge role in arranging basic necessities for the poor and can also dedicate their medical facilities and volunteers to serve patients and the needy.

PTI

Updated:March 30, 2020, 5:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Counter Misinformation, Superstition on Coronavirus: PM Tells Social Workers
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: Organisations involved in social welfare can play a big role in countering superstitions and misinformation about coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

In the name of belief, people have been seen gathering in places flouting social distancing norms. Hence there is a need for educating them about the importance of social distancing to check the spread of the deadly virus, he also said.

Addressing organisations involved in social work via video conferencing here, Modi said they can play a huge role in arranging basic necessities for the poor and can also dedicate their medical facilities and volunteers to serve patients and the needy.

The nation is facing an "unprecedented crisis" and "needs the service of these organisations and their resources like never before", the prime minister was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the PMO.

Highlighting that the nation needs both short-term measures and a long-term vision to overcome the challenge posed by the outbreak of the viral infection, Modi observed that "these organisations have three distinct specialities: humane approach, massive reach and connect with people and a service mindset".

"This is why they are trusted implicitly", he said.

Recalling that Mahatma Gandhi used to say that serving the poor and the downtrodden is the best way to serve the nation, the prime minister praised the dedication and commitment of the participating organisation towards serving humanity, the statement said.

The organisations also talked about the work being done by them currently to meet the challenge through awareness campaigns by digital means, distribution of essentials, food packets, sanitisers, medicines and provision of medical help to those in need.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram